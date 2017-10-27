KooGeek’s Halloween Sale offers big discounts on home automation devices! (Promoted Deals)

If you’re looking to get a Smart Home project off the floor, the cost of entry can get a bit expensive. KooGeek is looking to ease that burden on your wallet a bit with its Halloween Sale, offering more than 50% off on many of its Amazon-fulfilled IoT products this spooky season. KooGeek’s devices largely work with its own mobile app, but a number of them are also compatible with other IoT handlers like Alexa, Google Home, and HomeKit.

Shop KooGeek’s Halloween Sale Now!

The devices offered in this sale are legion, ranging from smart AC plugs and light bulb adapters to smart power strips, light switches and dimmers. There’s even a few smart health devices, including a blood pressure cuff, thermometer, and a pair of smart scales. Since all the items are sold through Amazon, you need to go to the Sale’s page and select your country, then click GET CODE to get your coupon code to use on Amazon. It’s a little convoluted, but if you can make your way through the weeds you might get yourself a nice little deal to get your home automation project under way.