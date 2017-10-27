Red obsession: Take a look at these stunning fiery smartphones

The supply of smartphones is never-ending, as hundreds of new smartphones are announced every year. But the majority of these handsets are usually offered in drab black or gray colors. Throw a white version here and there and you’re done!

Fortunately, some device manufacturers like to experiment with colors and seldom produce unique looking models. And since the holiday season is coming right up, we thought you might want to gift yourself or a loved one with a unique looking smartphone. Red is also the color of Christmas, so a fiery handset might make for the perfect gift. We know there are still two months to go before Santa arrives, but it never hurts to start planning early. That’s how you’ll ensure you’ll be able to deliver the right gifts.

So check out some of the hottest red phones right now:

HTC U11

The HTC U11 in Solar Red is an exquisite looking smartphone, although quite prone to smudging. The flagship boasts some seriously capable specs including a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and also takes advantage of a high-rated main singular camera.

As a bonus it includes the quirky pressure sensitive frame Sense Edge which lets you squeeze the smartphone to trigger a pre-set action. The phone is available for $649 or for $28/month for 24 months with HTC Financing.

ASUS Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro

For the selfie enthusiasts, the ASUS Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro is an interesting proposal. The device takes advantage of a 5.5-inch display with fullHD resolution and a Snapdragon 625 aided by 3/4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

It includes a primary 16-megapixel camera with EIS, phase detection autofocus, and dual-LED flash, while on the front it takes advantage of a dual 12-megapixel+8-megapixel camera setup for gorgeous selfies.

The phone should retail $379, but it has yet to launch on the US market. Hopefully, it is coming soon.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

In recent days Sony announced the Xperia XZ Premium is getting a new color option dubbed “Rosso” which means Red in Italian.

At launch, the phone will be available in Japan and Malaysia, but a quick look at Sony’s global website reveals this particular color version has been added to the list of available colors. So maybe there’s a chance the phone will make it in select Western markets too.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium is a high-end phone which boasts a 4K display, Snapdragon 835 processor and a tremendous 19-megapixel camera capable of shooting ultra-slow-motion video footage at 960 fps. The phone is offered for $649.99 a pop.

Xioami Mi 5X

Want a red phone on the cheap? Xiaomi just unveiled a Red version of the Mi 5X (which served as the blueprint for the Xiaomi’s first Android One phone).

The device comes equipped with a 5.5-inch display with fullHD resolution, a Snapdragon 625, as well as 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It offers the services of a primary dual-camera setup which pairs two 12-megapixel sensors with f/2.2 and f/2.6 respectively, as well as phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom, and dual-LED flash.

The device ships out with MIUI instead stock Android and will be sold for approximately $226, but unfortunately, it’s a China-exclusive device.

Ulefone Gemini Pro

The Ulefone Gemini Pro is another affordable Chinese Red phone. It rocks the same 5.5-inch display with fullHD resolution like the Xiaomi Mi 5X but relies on a MediaTek Helio X20 instead. It bundles 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage, as well as a primary dual 13-megapixel camera. You can grab it from Gearbest for around $300.

UMIDIGI S2

Crave a red phone with an 18:9 aspect ratio? UMIDIGI has your back. Just check out the sleek S2. The phone comes with a 6-inch bezel-less display and takes advantage of a Mediatek Helio P20 chipset to keep things flowing on board.

Customers can purchase it with a 4GB of RAM + 64GB of storage configuration, but UMIDIGI also offers a version with 6GB of RAM + 128GB storage which is marketed as the S2 Pro. The phone is currently available for $199 (for a limited time) from web stores like Geabest.

Elephone S8

This phone is probably coming soon, as an image showing a Red version of the Elephone S8 leaked out a few months ago.

The device takes advantage of a 6-inch display with a QHD resolution and includes a MediaTek Helio X25 chipset, alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Online stores like Gearbest currently offer the Black and Blue version, but the Red model doesn’t seem to be available yet.

Bonus

a featurephone

Nokia 3310 3G

The Nokia 3310 3G just made it to US shores and it’s available in a bright Red color option too. If you had had it with smartphones and want to relieve the good days of old, the Nokia 3310 is just what you need. Oh, and you’ll be able to play the timeless Snake game on it too! Pre-order it from Best Buy for $59.99.