The panda Pixel 2 XL is now shipping from Google

Those who had ordered the black Google Pixel 2 XL saw their units ship first, but those who opted for the white/black Pixel had to wait for their panda Pixel 2 XL to ship.

It seems that the wait wasn’t as long as originally suspected and around just over a week since the black Pixel 2 XL’s shipped, the panda colored ones are following suit.

If you were one of the first who ordered the panda Pixel 2 XL then you may have already gotten a shipping number while those who ordered black devices and paid for overnight shipping already have been delivered.

While there is bright news for most, some orders are mysteriously getting delayed. A few reports from around the web state that their units still haven’t shipped and are way beyond the target date. Google says that all pixel units are delayed but that’s clearly not true so raises the question as to what’s up with these particular orders. It seems Google support doesn’t have a consistent answer, but if you’re yet to see your Pixel order progress, it may be worth a quick chat with Google Support.