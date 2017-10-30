10 best Android apps for college students

With the new school year in full swing, students are looking for ways to make their life on campus easier, cheaper, safer and more fun. Fortunately, whether they need help taking notes, revising, waking up on time or finding a bargain, there’s an app for that. Below students will find some of the best apps to help them get the maximum out of their college experience.

I can’t wake up

Having troubles waking up in the morning? Are you always late for class? Then you should probably install the I can’t wake up app on your Android device. It’s an unique Alarm clock app which require you to complete a wake-up challenges to turn the alarm off. The idea is to remove the temptation of hitting the snooze button.

On top of that, the app lets you choose the alarm style, so if you’re not a true heavy sleeper you can opt for the Smooth Wake Up option. Some customization options are also available, as well as a Pro version which removes all the annoying ads for $2.99.

Any.do

As a student, you probably have a super busy daily schedule. Plan your day with Any.do to make sure nothing slips through the cracks. The app lets you organize your tasks, add subtasks and take notes to remind yourself what you are supposed to do. Cloud syncing is also available, so you can access your tasks on a wide range of devices including desktop, web or tablet.

Circle of 6

The majority of students move away from home to go to college, so as they find themselves alone in a new city, the topic of student safety arises. What can a student do to ensure he or she is safe on campus and outside it? The Circle of 6 app aims to solve this problem.

Once the app is installed, students will be asked to add 6 trusted friends or family members to their circle of trust, and in case they find themselves in a dangerous/uncomfortable situation, the app can be used to automatically send the circle a pre-programmed SMS alert that contains their exact location.

UConnection

UConnection is a student app which brings you the best deals and daily specials on food and drinks. It’s no secret that one of the biggest money wasters is eating out regularly, but thanks to this app you’ll be able to discover the best discounts offered by restaurants near your college.

StudyBlue

When it’s time to study, fire up StudyBlue – an app that lets you create your own digital flashcards. Flash cards are among the most popular study tools, and for good reason – they promote studying through active recall, which is one of the practices through which our brains learn most effectively.

StudyBlue even lets you add images and audio to your study cards. You can also quiz yourself, track your progress and set handy study reminders.

Hi-Q MP3 Voice Recorder

Feel like you can’t keep with the huge amount of info being shared in class on a daily basis? You could try and record your lectures and go through them at your own pace, afterwards. The Hi-Q MP3 Voice Recorder is a great way to do that. The app can record high-quality audio at 320kbps and even works with an external microphone. The app also supports Dropbox. The free version allows you to record 10-minute clips, but if you want to remove this restriction you’ll have to pay.

Chegg Study

Having problems completing your assignments? Check out the Chegg Study app which offers a massive library of millions of step-by-step textbook solutions. On top of that, the app lets you ask for help with problems that are not covered in your textbook. The app creators promise you will get the answer back in as little as 2-hours. The app is free for download, but you will need to pay a $14.95/month subscription to be able to tap into the database.

EasyBib

Do you have to do a lot of essay writing? Then you’re probably familiar with the challenge of creating a list of citations (in MLA, APA or Chicago). But with EasyBib, this cumbersome task becomes a lot easier. All you need to do is enter a book’s title or ISBN and EasyBib will generate the right citation for you.

TCY

Need help prepping for an important exam? TCY is just what you need then. The app includes an extensive test bank of Mock Tests, Topic-wise and Sectional tests for GATE, Engineering/Medical, MBA, CAT, Bank, SSC, GRE/GMAT, CSAT and much more. Users can also generate their own tests.

Venmo

Millennials love Venmo, so if you haven’t used it yet, you should definitely jump on the bandwagon. The PayPal-owned app offers a convenient way to transfer money to your friends. And if your buddy forgets to pay you back, you don’t have to resort to the awkward and old-fashioned way of asking for your money upfront, the apps will just send him/her a reminder. The app makes use of data encryption to protect your financial information.