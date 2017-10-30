Access data quickly and remotely with Zoolz Cloud Storage, now $49.99

Most mobile devices today come with enough storage by which to be happy, such as 32GB or 64GB. Of course, few consumers like offsetting their data (photos, videos, screenshots, downloaded files, music, etc.) onto cloud storage, but that’s just the way it is. And, since you have to settle for small, local storage amounts, why not get the best cloud storage deal that you can that includes storage for not only your smartphone but also other mobile devices?

Today’s Deal of the Day offers 2TB of Zoolz Cloud Storage for $49.99. There’s Instant Vault storage, whereby you can access up to 1TB of files, photos, videos, and other data when you need it. Then, Zoolz offers 1TB of cold storage that lets you store everything there that you can access as you need it. You’ve got immediate and long-term storage needs, giving you 2TB of cloud storage. This is double the cloud storage deal we announced earlier this summer.

Right now, Zoolz Cloud Storage can be yours for $49.99, 98% off the original retail price of $3,600, and you can enjoy this storage with a lifetime subscription. Head on over to the link above and grab your lifetime cloud storage. Don’t let local storage limitations catch you off-guard.