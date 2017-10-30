Buy an unlocked phone from Best Buy and get 3 months of free wireless service from Mint SIM

Mint SIM, a prepaid carrier operating on T-Mobile network, just announced it has partnered up with Best Buy to offer a promotion.

For a limited time, customers that buy an unlocked phone from Best Buy will also get 3 free months of Unlimited Talk & Text (2GB of 4G LTE data/month). This is Mint SIM’s entry-level plan, but the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) is offering other options too. You can check them out on the official Mint SIM website.

It doesn’t seem like Best Buy applies any restrictions to this offer, so even if you purchase an entry-level device you’re still eligible to receive the 3 months of free wireless service from Mint SIM.

If the offer sounds good to you, you should hurry up, as this promotion is available only for a limited time only (we don’t know when it will end).

Or if you’re curious about Mint SIM’s services and you want to find out more, you can check out their official page. The prepaid carrier lets customers buy multiple months of service at a time and by doing so it offers rates that are fat less than the competition. But you’ll have to pay upfront.

