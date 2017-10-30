Samsung Galaxy S9 rumored to come sans the 3.5mm headphone jack

With four months to go before the Mobile World Congress 2018 – where we would normally expect Samsung to unveil its next-gen flagship – the first Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus rumors have started making their way online.

Case in point, tech website TechDroider apparently got a hold of a couple of sketches detailing some of the specifications of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. According to the leak, next year Samsung is going to introduce models with 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch displays respectively.

Most likely in response to Apple’s Face ID, Samsung is allegedly working on a more secure facial recognition system which will include 3D sensing tech. On top of that, we’re told that Samsung is still hard at work trying to crack the fingerprint scanner underneath the phone’s display problem, but is reportedly still experiencing issues on the matter.

Another noteworthy detail is that Samsung will apparently be removing the 3.5mm headphone jack from the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus next year. Not exactly good news here.

Furthermore, it appears Samsung’s next flagships will get the same telephoto lens of the Galaxy Note 8. So if the information is to be believed, the Galaxy S family will get a dual-camera upgrade (16-megapixel+12-megapixel according to the leak) in 2018.

The sketches also reveal the two phones will boast a similar design to this year’s models but note that the bottom bezel has been shrunken considerably.

Anyway, we can’t vouch for the authenticity of this leak, so you best take this info with a grain of salt until more information becomes available.