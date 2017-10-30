YouTube TV comes to Xbox, Smart TVs, Shield, and Apple TV

Google on Monday announced that its YouTube TV service is expanding to new devices. Once rolled out, subscribers will have more options and places to watch the streaming service. Until now, YouTube TV was confined to an app for phones and tablets that would need to be cast to a television.

According to Google, a YouTube TV app is available today for devices such as the Nvidia Shield, TVs with Android TV built-in, and the Xbox One and One S. On the horizon is support for the Xbox One X. Also looming in the distance is an app for additional Smart TVs from the likes of Samsung, LG, and Sony and the Apple TV.

Subscribers who own any or all of the aforementioned devices will be able to stream the YouTube TV service without need of a phone or tablet.

Features of the YouTube TV app

Control your live TV experience with your TV’s remote control or game controller.

For a more cinematic look, we made the background dark on your TVs.

A new Live guide made for your big screen so you can get a sneak-peek at what’s airing soon.

Never miss the action with our background playback experience built for your big screen.

Easily pick up where you left off on another device when you get home.

YouTube TV, which launched in February 2017, is a streaming service with content from more than 50 channels. With support for up to six individual users on an account, each gets access to an unlimited DVR of cloud-based recordings. Content includes live broadcasts from ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC, as well as AMC, BBC America, IFC TV, Sundance TV, Telemundo, Univision, and We TV.

YouTube TV costs $35 per month and is available in the top 50 US markets and growing all the time. To check whether it’s available for you, or to sign up for a free trial, head to the YouTube TV website.