Android 8.0 Oreo beta appears for Samsung Galaxy S8; testing to begin soon

Samsung has plans to roll out Android Oreo for the Galaxy S8 in early 2018, according to a recent Samsung Turkey claim, but the exact month of the release is unknown. With that said, though, the timing isn’t too far off because Samsung’s Android Oreo beta Galaxy S8 license has appeared, with testing to begin soon.

According to the Android Oreo beta Galaxy S8 license, the Korean Android OEM will allow Galaxy S8 users “to experience new features and the latest UX based on Android 8.0 Oreo” that are “for testing and evaluation purposes only, before publicly releasing the official software version of Android 8.0 Oreo (“O OS”).”

Samsung’s Android Nougat beta program for the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge arrived last November 10th, with the beta program ending on December 30th. If the Nougat beta program is any indication, Samsung could launch the Android Oreo beta Galaxy S8 program at the same time as it did last year, with the program ending around the end of December and Android 8.0 landing on the Galaxy S8 series in January 2018. A six or seven-week Android Oreo beta program isn’t out of the question. Samsung has already enabled Android Oreo support for Samsung Pay, its mobile payments service.

Android owner Google has already released its Android Oreo beta for the Pixel and Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X, and Chinese Android OEM OnePlus has already released its Android Oreo beta for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. HMD Global has announced its Android Oreo beta labs for the Android-powered Nokia 8. LG is testing Android Oreo for the LG G6, and new Android OEM Essential says that it intends to release Android Oreo for the Essential Phone by November 2017.