Cricket Wireless to offer ZTE Overture 3 on November 10

Cricket Wireless will soon carry the ZTE Overture 3 as part of its smartphone lineup. Set to go on sale November 10, the phone will carry a $50 price tag.

There are few preliminary specifications to share at this time, but it goes without saying that it’s aimed at the lower end user. Details include a 5-inch display, 5-megapixel rear camera, and quad-core processor.

Digging a little deeper we learn the handset features a lock screen shortcut to launch into selfies, a scratch-resistant coating for the display, HD voice capability, and FM radio.

Customers who switch from another wireless carrier will be able to purchase the Overture 3 for free as part of a promotion. More information on the ZTE Overture 3 will be made available in the coming days.

Cricket Wireless is a prepaid carrier who utilizes the AT&T network. Rate plans start as low as $30 per month with 1GB of high speed data and range as high as $60 per month with unlimited LTE data.