This portable phone charger from ZeroLemon will charge four devices simultaneously

Portable phone chargers come in handy when your mobile devices run out of battery on the go. It happens to all of us: you’re sitting there at the airport, wanting to send that email, watch those new YouTube videos, or read that Kindle book you’ve been putting off, when all of a sudden, your device loses its juice. It’s at that moment that you wish you’d have something to help replace the battery charge you lost. Today’s Deal of the Day will help you keep the video playback, music streaming, Web browsing, and mobile fun alive.

Called the ZeroLemon 75W Desktop Charger, this portable phone charger is lightweight, compact, and ideal for both national and international travel. Next, this ZeroLemon portable phone charger features 4 charging ports: one USB Type-C, two USB Type-A, and a Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 port. The QuickCharge 3.0 point is said to charge 38% faster than normal charging speeds, so you may find this charging port to be the most handy.

ZeroLemon is known for its battery cases for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6, Galaxy Note 8, and the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, and ZeroLemon has offered battery packs for a number of Samsung Galaxy smartphones in the past. With this portable phone charger, you can expect to charge four devices at once, be it smartphones or tablets, or a combination thereof. This ZeroLemon 75W Desktop Charger has an official retail price of $69.99, but we’re offering to our readership for $36.99, 47% off the original price.

Head on over to the link above and pick up your portable phone charger from ZeroLemon. Come back here and let us know you did, and what do you appreciate most about ZeroLemon chargers.