Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition announced with Samsung KNOX smarts and three years of security updates

Samsung has announced its Galaxy Note 8 for everyday consumers, but there’s quite a market available for businesses in the smartphone market, too. Enterprise solutions give businesses something attractive, far above what the everyday consumer expects, and businesses will, unlike most consumers, purchase smartphones in large quantities. As you can see, the financial opportunity businesses wield keeps the most successful companies on top. And Samsung wants to be there.

The Korean Android OEM announced the Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition, the Galaxy Note 8 with in-built enterprise solutions for business professionals. The Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition brings the same basic specs such as the 6.3-inch, Infinity Super AMOLED display with Quad HD+ resolution, 18.5:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

The same dual 12MP camera combo that graces the “Galaxy” for the first time, along with IP68 water and dust resistance, water-resistant S Pen, and 3,300mAh battery, all return here. And 4K, 60fps video recording is expected to land on the Galaxy Note 8 any day now, if it hasn’t already.

The difference between the Enterprise Edition and the consumer-friendly model is that the Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition brings the promise of three years of security updates, Samsung KNOX configuration, along with Samsung Enterprise Firmware Over-The-Air (OTA) software to help businesses push out updates in a centralized fashion so that all business professionals stay up to date.

Apart from these new business additions, Samsung’s consumer-friendly Galaxy Note 8 also features an additional help for business professionals by way of its Hiya Business Profiles that let you dial businesses while staying in the phone app. The Galaxy Note 8’s in-built iris scanner and back-mounted fingerprint sensor also provide biometric ID and mobile security that is applauded by the enterprise scene as a whole.

The Galaxy Note 8 Enterprise Edition costs $994 and is immediately available for purchase. The $994 price tag is slightly higher than what everyday consumers pay for the device at Samsung.com (~$930 USD) or at US wireless carriers such as Verizon ($960).