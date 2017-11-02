Learn JavaScript with the Reactive JavaScript Course and eBook Bundle, now $29

When it comes to top Web technologies, JavaScript is right up there with HTML and CSS, with it being a basis for video games, web apps, And yet, with so many technologies to master regarding the internet, you may not be as familiar with JavaScript as you’d like to be. Today’s Deal of the Day is designed to help you learn JavaScript beyond the basics.

Called the Reactive JavaScript Course and eBook Bundle by Packt Publishing, this collection of five courses and three eBooks is designed to take you into advanced JavaScript so that you can learn how to implement the Web technology on a wider scale than ever before.

The Reactive JavaScript Course bundle offers classes in Idiomatic JavaScript, Cross-browser development, JavaScript library, JavaScript time and dispatch events, how to think reactively, learn Day-to-Day Rx, understand schedulers, creating express routes, and Angular 2. A Node Cookbook will give you more insight into debugging, security, and Web performance, but there’s more course material than what we’ve said here.

Many programs designed to help you learn JavaScript normally cost hundreds of dollars, and this bundle has a retail price of $552. We’re offering it to our readers for 94% off, at $29. You’ll have access to the content you love for less than our comprehensive Full Stack JavaScript Bundle from this past summer.

Head on over to the Reactive JavaScript link above to get your course material and eBooks and master JavaScript. Learning this core technology will open up a world (a Web) of opportunities for you.