Razer announces its first Razer Phone for gamers

Razer has been solidifying itself as a gaming company, from the moment it acquired Android-based console maker Ouya, released its Razer Serval gaming controller at Google Play, to the creation of its Nabu watch that’s “smart, but not a smartwatch.”

The company known for its living room push, even with Android TV, has made no secret of its desire to create a gaming smartphone for some time. Earlier this year, the company acquired cloud-integrated smartphone maker Nextbit, a sign that it intends to do something with cloud storage and phone manufacturing.

This week’s announcement of the Razer smartphone for gamers is a revelation of what Razer has had in mind for some time. The new Razer Phone for gamers is a phone that features the latest and greatest in hardware design, with the included specs:

Display: 5.7-inch, Quad HD (2,560 x 1,440p) with Sharp’s IGZO LCD and Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 (120Hz UltraMotion)

Processor: octa-core, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC

RAM: 8GB LPDDR4

Storage: 64GB UFS storage with 2TB-capable microSD card slot

Cameras: 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing with fast focus (no AF), 12MP (f/1.75) + 13MP (f/2.6) Zoom dual camera combo with 2X telephoto lens, Dual PDAF, dual tone, Dual LED flash, Dual AF

Battery: 4,000mAh with Qualcomm QuickCharge 4+

Audio: Dolby ATMOS, THX certified, Dual Amplifiers, Stereo Front-Facing Speakers

Wireless: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC

For the gamer in you, Razer has partnered with Tencent and Square Enix to offer popular multiplayer online battle (MOBA) “Arena of Valor,” alongside of other games such as “Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition,” “Shadowgun Legends,” and “Titanfall™: Assault,” to name a few. You can find more Razer Phone games at the “via” link below.

Alongside of the new Razer Phone, Razer is also offering its own Hammerhead BT earbuds, the Razer Phone Rugged Case for added phone protection, and the silicon-based Razer Phone Word Case to protect its new phone from wear and tear.

The Razer Phone is not yet available for purchase, but you can sign up to “be in the know” at the source link below. Stop by and take a look at the gallery for more visual information.

Gamers, what do you think about the Razer Phone? Is it a worthy contender? Do you think average consumers would buy it, whether they love gaming or not?