Galaxy Upcycling: Recycle your Samsung smartphone and so much more

Samsung has done its best to be an environmentally-friendly company, from the early days when “Galaxies” were made of plastic, not glass, and arrived to buyers in soy ink boxes. Though the days of plastic smartphones are gone from the Korean Android OEM’s portfolio, Samsung is still committed to environmental friendliness. Its upcoming program, called Galaxy Upcycling, is living proof.

Galaxy Upcycling, a future Samsung Galaxy recycling program, will allow you to recycle your Samsung Galaxy smartphone in a way different than how most consumers think about recycling. Usually, to recycle your smartphone, you’d place your device in a recycling bin so that it would be torn apart with significant, salvageable components reused in other devices.

This is the normal view of recycling, but Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Upcycling will take old smartphones (intact, mind you), and reuse these devices in new ways. For example, using a recycled Galaxy S7 to turn on your home lights and adjust your home thermostat, air conditioner, or smart TV. Your old Galaxy S7 could be used to turn on the lights and feed your fish.

The new Galaxy Upcycling program is not only about recycling old Samsung Galaxy smartphones, but it’s also a place to join a community of recycling ideas. At the Galaxy Upcycling website, you’ll be able to not only read of recycling ideas but also propose your own so that all those who visit the site (even those who don’t buy Galaxy smartphones) can gain insight into recycling purposes for their respective devices.

Samsung has teamed up with teardown company iFixit, a company known for its teardowns of a wide number of high-end smartphones such as the Galaxy S8 and LG G6, among others. The launch date of Samsung’s new Galaxy recycling program is unknown at this point.

You can find out more about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Upcycling program by checking out the YouTube video below, then head on over to the source link for additional info.