AndroidGuys Ten for Ten Giveaway Week 10: Win an LG V30, smartwatch and more!

On November 5, 2007, the world changed. Google led a group of 34 companies to establish the Open Handset Alliance, and with it came the launch of the Android Operating System. Since that very day, we here at AndroidGuys have been fans. We love Android for its ability to connect, inform, and inspire people throughout the entire world.
AndroidGuys launched then too. For the last ten years its been AndroidGuys’ goal to cover, analyze, and celebrate Google and Android. We love Android just like anyone else and we’re as excited as the guys in Mountain View for the tenth anniversary of Android.
So, we’re celebrating.
We’ve teamed up with some truly amazing companies for ten weeks of giveaways. Each week will allow one lucky winner to walk away with a prize pack of products from some of the most well-known names in Android. We’ve tried to work with companies to include products that all fit together. Some weeks will have a theme, some weeks will revolve around one grand prize.
We’re doing this to celebrate Android, but also to celebrate you. Without the amazing community that has sprung up around both Android and AndroidGuys, none of this would be possible. As much as this is a celebration of Android and AG, it’s also a way for us to say thank you for all the support, feedback, and love that you’ve given us over the years.
LG V30
Find your inspiration with the all-new LG V30. Shoot like a pro and tell your story the way you want with camera capabilities and cinematic features never before seen on a smartphone.
Michael Kors Access Smartwatch
Introducing Michael Kors Access—a smartwatch that seamlessly fuses fashion and technology. Powered by Android Wear™, this innovative design is equipped with multiple animated display faces, fitness tracking, text and email alerts. Consider it the chicest way to do tech.
$100 in Google Play Gift Cards
Get music, movies, books, Android apps, and more on Google Play. Purchase and enjoy your content on both the web and your Android phone/tablet. We thank Google for graciously donating these gift cards for the giveaway.
V-MODA Remix Bluetooth Hi-Fi Speaker
World’s First Full-Surface 3D Printed Custom Product – REMIXRings™ and removable parts enable the ultimate personalization in a mind-blowing array of materials
Anker PowerHouse
ANKER‘s biggest portable battery provides power when you need it the most. With a 120,000 mAh capacity, the PowerHouse can distribute power through a 12V car socket, an 100V AC outlet, 4 fast charging USB ports.
Terms, conditions, and rules
Even though we’d love to open this giveaway up to every person on earth, we have to work within some restrictions. For that reason, all entrants must be at least 18 years old and have a shipping address in the United States. At the conclusion of this giveaway, one winner will be chosen. AndroidGuys staff will contact the winner for their shipping information. Products housed by AndroidGuys staff will be sent out to the winner while. For products not housed by AG staff, your information will be passed onto the representatives of that company so they can send out the product(s).
This giveaway runs from 10 AM on November 2, 2017, until 11:59 PM on November 8, 2017. By entering, you agree to have your name displayed as the winner if you are so chosen. You have 30 days from the time the giveaway ends to claim your prizes or you forfeit them.
We will not sell or give away your email address and you will not be signed up for any kind of mailing lists. We only collect your email address so we can contact the winner.
Beyond that, you have a couple of options to gain more entries into the contest like following AndroidGuys and our partners on Twitter and tweeting out a message letting your friends know that you’re entered into the contest. None of these are mandatory and you can tweet once a day from the widget for more entries if you wish.
Again, we’d like to thank every company that has teamed up with us on this giveaway. Specifically for this week’s giveaway, we’d like to thank LG, Michael Kors, V-MODA, Anker, and Google.