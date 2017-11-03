Cricket Wireless rolls out handful of seasonal promos

Cricket Wireless on Friday announced it will offer a number of promotions over the coming weeks.

Beginning on Sunday, November 5, its $30 rate plan will see the data doubled from 1GB per month to 2GB. Additionally, the $40 plan customers will receive increased data from 4GB to 5GB per month.

Cricket is also bringing back its two-line Unlimited 2 plan which costs only $80 per month and gives each user unlimited high speed data. Customers who want to add more lines can do so at a rate of $25 per line, per month. There is a limit of six total lines on an Unlimited 2 plan.

Lastly, Cricket is giving subscribers the ability to add Mobile Hotspot to the Unlimited and Unlimited 2 plans for $10 per month. This option gives up to 8GB of wireless tethering per billing period. Going over the threshold results in slowed speeds of 128Kbps.

It’s not immediately clear how long the various promotions will last.