Grab a Galaxy S8/S8+ or Note 8 and get a free Gear VR or DeX Station from Samsung

As new premium devices like the Razer Phone and HTC U11+ make a debut on the market, Samsung wants to make sure customers don’t forget about its own flagship offerings. So the Korean tech giant is hosting a promotion for the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active and Galaxy Note 8.

For a limited time, if you buy one of these smartphones, Samsung will also throw in a free Gear VR or DeX Station. But take into account that you’ll have to order your device from the official Samsung.com website or via the Shop Samsung app in order to be eligible to receive the gift.

Samsung also notes that the gift may be shipped separately. In the case that the smartphone is returned, customers will have to give back the freebie as well. If they don’t, Samsung will charge them with the full retail price. Speaking of which, the Gear VR is worth $129.99, while the DeX Station costs $121 (discounted from the original $149.99).

For those who aren’t familiar with the DeX Station, the idea is that your high-end Galaxy phone becomes your computer by connecting it to a monitor and other peripherals via the DeX docking station.

If the deal sounds good to you, then you should know you have until November 18 to take advantage of it, so you best hurry up and place your order.