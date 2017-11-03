Protect your Samsung Galaxy Note 8 without adding bulk to it with these Peel cases

Cases are handy accessories which keep fragile phones like the Galaxy Note 8 from getting accidentally harmed. However, there’s usually a trade-off involved – you snap a case on your phone to keep your mind (and wallet) at ease, but in some situations (like when using a rugged case) you end up being stuck with a pretty bulky device.

For those who, if given a choice would prefer to keep their Galaxy Note 8 as sleek as possible, we have a solution. It’s offered by accessory maker Peel which also offers cases for the Samsung Galaxy S8 or Google Pixel XL.

The company has unveiled a line of new ultra-thin 3.5mm cases for the Galaxy Note 8 which provide protection from scratches and minor contusions while keeping the phone’s curves and frame almost unchanged. What’s more, you’re probably going to love the fact that these accessories are devoid of any branding.

If you find yourself interested in a Peel case for the Galaxy Note 8, you can head on to the official Peel website and order yourself one for 25 bucks. The accessory is available in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray or Arctic Silver.

For Galaxy Note 8 owners the opposite spectrum, you might want to check out ZeroLemon’s chunky case for the flagship which includes an additional battery that can add 210% extra battery life to the device. It will set you back with $59.99.