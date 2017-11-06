Getr iRULU’s kid-friendly BabyPad 5 for just $49.99 with a $10 coupon code (Promoted Deals)

While Android tablets have been kind of floundering limbo as phones are released with bigger and bigger screens, there’s still somewhat of a niche market for them for those that want screen sizes in the 7″ and up range – or, in the case of iRULU’s rugged, kiddo-proof BabyPad 5, for people that want a tablet to keep their little ones entertained.

iRULU BabyPad 5

Key Features: 7″ IPS LCD display, 1/16GB RAM/ROM (expandable), RK3126C Quad-Core processor, Android 7.1, 2800mAh battery.

Coupon Code: Y5PAD10 (10$ off)

Final Price: $49.99

While I personally don’t agree with throwing a screen at a child and telling them to stay busy (I grew up in the era of sitting on the floor surrounded by piles of LEGO, mind you), I can see the merits of being able to hand a child a tablet knowing they can’t do a whole lot to hurt it. Now, the display is still – and likely always will be – an area of concern, and I wouldn’t recommend dunking it in water, but the BabyPad 5 is a pretty rugged tablet for what it is.

If you’re in the market for something a little less kiddo-looking, but at a similar pricepoint, iRULU also has the eXpro3 on sale for $39.99 and the eXpro1 S on sale for $99.99.