How hard is it to keep Android up to date?

One of the biggest frustrations that plague Android users is the lack of updates when it comes to getting the latest version of the operating system. Minus the Pixel users, most of us find ourselves in a situation whereby it can be anywhere from 6 months to a year to almost never before we see a new version of Android hit our devices.

In what seemingly is a simple case of issuing an update to all Android devices, manufacturers are constantly struggling to emulate what Apple can do with its iPhone and issue the latest version of OS immediately to devices.

But just how easy is it to keep an Android device up to date?

Sony takes a stab at providing just how complex it is to issue an update to its devices with a handy infographic.

Alright, so the process is extensive. But, Apple seems to do it just fine with the iPhone and I don’t see any steps it would cut out to streamline the process. Ok, perhaps they don’t have to go round the carrier loop to have extra software bundled but even if that added a 3-month delay, it doesn’t explain why my Samsung device isn’t running the latest version of Android.

Sony, if this is the process, and I’m not just looking at Sony here, please speed this up, for the sake of Android.