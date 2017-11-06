Huawei’s Honor V10 reportedly to debut December 5

Huawei could be set to unveil its next Honor-branded device with the V10 featuring a 5.99-inch all-display design that could debut as soon as December 5 this year.

According to leaked documents spotted by GizChina, the near bezel-less device features a Kirin 970 chipset, the same one found in the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro, as well as 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. You’ll get a dual-camera setup as seems common in most smartphones these days that packs a 16-Megapixel and 20-Megapixel setup.

Huawei keeps its personalization with the EMUI 6.0 Android skin on top of Android 8.0 Oreo. The Honor V10 will reportedly be announced at an event in London on December 5 for around $452 so is an extremely competitive price for the specs. It seems Huawei is continuing to embrace the industry trend of pushing the boundaries of screen displays by reducing the bezels and the V10 seems to bring that high-end spec sheet to an affordable price.

While obviously this is all rumor and should, therefore, be taken with the accompanying pinch of salt, Huawei is making it clear it is a force to be taken seriously with its plethora of devices that cater for all budgets and seem to not compromise on specs.