Samsung throws shade at Apple’s notch with its latest ad

Over the last few years, things between Apple and Samsung have been relatively quiet. There hasn’t been much bickering between the two and that’s mainly because Apple decided to stick with the same iPhone design while Samsung continued to innovate.

However, that all has changed now that the iPhone X has been released, which is a complete overhaul of Apple’s design. Gone are the huge bezels and metal build, and now we have an all-glass design along with the Notch.

As expected, Samsung has released a new advertisement which encourages iPhone owners to “grow up” and get a Galaxy device. However, the shade is being thrown around pretty well in this ad, including the image above of a man with a haircut in the shape of the iPhone X’s notch.

This was a pretty hilarious response to the release of the iPhone X as Samsung and Apple will go head to head in sales this Holiday season. Let us know what you think about the ad in the comments below and let us know what you think about how the iPhone X stacks up to the Galaxy Note 8.