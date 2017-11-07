9 best Android apps for Game of Thrones fans

If you’re like us, then you’re probably anxiously waiting for the season 8 of Game of Thrones. Unfortunately it’s going to be a year or two before the fantasy series will be hitting the TV screen once again. Until then, you can use this time to get up to date with your Game of Thrones knowledge, start reading the books or re-watch the previous seasons to make sure you haven’t missed a detail.

And you can do all these things if you have an Android phone and a few apps installed. Below you’ll find a selection of some of the best apps that can quench your thirst for Game of Thrones until the new season arrives.

A Game of Thrones Guide

The Game of Thrones universe is extremely vast, so you can easily get lost in it. Not sure which character belongs to which house? Confused about where cities like Volantis or Astapor are located?

Find out the answers to your questions and more by downloading the A Game of Thrones Guide app on your device. The application is basically a library of GoT knowledge. Discover more about characters, houses, towns, regions or castles and browse maps too. Note that some of the content has been created by the creators of one of the most popular Game of Thrones website, Westeros.org.

But you may want to note that even as the app is free for download, you will have to pay to unlock certain sections.

Map of Game of Thrones

A free app which offers an in-depth map of the world, as depicted in Game of Thrones. Users are encouraged to click on the icons on the map in order to see specific characters and locations. On top of that, you can get access to additional information about characters, settlements or areas and even read episode recaps. Map of Game of Thrones is a pretty useful app to have if you can’t remember what happened two seasons ago or if you want to visualize Martin’s fantasy world.

Guess the Thrones Characters

The Game of Thrones universe is populated with a wide range of characters. Do you think you can tell them apart by name? Then Guess the Thrones Characters will certainly be to your liking. Check out the minimalist artworks and try to guess the characters’ names. As you advance, the difficulty of the levels also increases, making the game very challenging. Do you think you have what it takes?

Artworks for Game of Thrones

Your love for Game of Thrones stretches beyond the universe? Then you would most enjoy having a sleek GoT wallpaper greet you every time you turn your phone on. If that’s the case, then the Artworks for Game of Thrones is just what you need. The app is home to a collection of unique HD wallpapers inspired by the adventures in GoT and will really speak to your inner artist. You can set wallpapers directly from the app.

Game of Thrones: Conquest

Influence the faith of Westeros, by living out your fantasy and joining the war. In this strategy game, GoT fans are invited to build their own house, raise their army and gain political influence. Based on the award-winning books and TV shows, Game of Thrones: Conquest lets you forge your own strategy for conquering the Seven Kingdoms. Be the hero Ned Stark couldn’t be!

HODOR: Game of Thrones

Miss Hodor? Then why not install this fun little app and get your daily fix of Hodor. Tap on the logo on the main screen and you’ll hear one of the 100+ “Hodor” sound samples. What’s more, Hodoring on a regular basis will earn you one of the 25 trophies that are available to unlock. It’s fun and simple. Bring Hodor back into your life right now!

Winter is Coming – GoT News

Be up to date with the latest news and entertaining stories related to Game of Thrones with the Winter is Coming app. Read the latest interviews with the cast and be the first to find out the latest developments related to season 8.

White Walkers

Fan of the bad boys? Get the White Walkers on your phone with this app. Get a White Walkers themed lock screen, as well as icy icon packs to decorate your home screen. Live HD wallpapers are also available for your freezing pleasure.

HBO Go

Re-watch all seven seasons of Game of Thrones by installing the HBO GO app on your Android phone. Feel that you were in a hurry the last time you watched season 4? Now it’s your chance to revisit the adventures of your favorite heroes. But you’ll need to have an HBO subscription to do that.

Bonus

Game of Throne Books

If you haven’t read the books, we highly recommend you do. They are extremely well-written and at times, their storyline diverges from that of the TV show’s. You can get download them from the Google Play Store – for a price, of course.