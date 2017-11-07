The Amazon Fire TV Stick ‘Basic Edition’ gets rid of Alexa

You can chalk this one up to one of the weirder releases of 2017. The Amazon Fire TV Stick ‘Basic Edition’ has been released, and removes one of the best features of getting a Fire TV Stick.

With the standard version of the Fire TV Stick, the included remote allows you to pull up Alexa whenever you see fit, but this functionality is removed in the ‘Basic Edition’. What makes this even more odd is the fact that it’s priced at $50, which is $10 more than the standard Fire TV Stick.

All-in-all, the Basic Edition Fire TV Stick is essentially a last generation TV Stick with the first generation remote. So you won’t be able to use voice commands, and Alexa is nowhere to be found.

If you are not a fan of Alexa and don’t mind paying an extra $10, you can hit the link below to buy the new Amazon Fire TV Stick ‘Basic Edition’. Me? I’ll be skipping this one and wondering why Amazon is charging a premium to remove Alexa.