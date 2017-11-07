Get your hands on the HTC U11 Plus wallpapers now!

Whenever a new device is launched, we usually have to wait a little while before we can get our hands on the wallpapers for said device. However, there are also those times where a phone won’t make its way to your specific region but you still want to be able to take advantage of the gorgeous wallpapers.

This is what has happened with the HTC U11 Plus which was announced last week, but won’t making its way to North America. That means all of us looking for a 2:1 display from HTC will likely have to wait until some time in 2018. Nonetheless, notorious HTC leaker, @LlabTooFeR has gotten their hands on the U11 Plus’ wallpapers and has shared them with everyone.

Below, we have shared a few of our favorites, but you can hit the link at the bottom of the page to download all 21 wallpapers in a ZIP file. Once you’ve selected the right wallpapers for you, show off your set up in the comment section!