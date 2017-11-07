Amazon and Best Buy drop the Essential Phone to just $450

The Essential Phone has had a rocky road ever since the device was officially launched, as some deadpanned it for a subpar camera experience given its $700 price tag. However, times are a-changin’ and you can now get the Essential Phone for as low as $450.

Last month, Essential permanently discounted the device to just $499, but Best Buy and Amazon have taken things a step further. The PH-1 can now be had for just $450 from either retailer, although only the Pure White edition has been discounted on Amazon.

As a reminder, the PH-1 comes equipped with a bezel-less 5.7-inch display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The device also comes equipped with a dual camera setup and a 3,040mAh battery.

While the Essential Phone was rather difficult to recommend at its starting price of $699, things are a bit different now as software updates have seemingly smoothed things out. So if you’re interested in snagging the PH-1 for yourself, hit the button below and be sure to let us know what you think about the device.

Buy the Essential Phone!