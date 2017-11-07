Google Search, Maps give users wait times for restaurants

Google today confirmed that it will give users of its Google Search and Google Maps apps the ability to pull up wait times for restaurants.

Details are available in the Search app now, pulling up times for nearly a million sit-down restaurants. Moreover, summaries of each day’s wait times can be pulled up by scrolling through the results. The information will be added to the Google Maps app in the near future.

While it’s a small update to Google’s mobile apps, it’s definitely a valuable one. We already liked being able to check for the most popular times of day for restaurants and retailers; it’s also rather helpful to know how long you might expect to spend at a place, too.

In a semi-related note, Google has also recently began offering comparison tools for select users in its search results. Shopping for a smartphone is even better now as one can look at the similarities and differences between different models.

What other features would you like to see Google integrate into its apps?