Samsung Galaxy S8 Active and LG V30+ arrive at T-Mobile this month

Today, T-Mobile announced that two new phones will soon be joining its growing 600MHz-capable smartphone family.

Starting on November 17, customers will be able to pick up the former AT&T exclusive, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, online. From September 22, the phone will also be available at participating T-Mobile stores for:

$100 down and $30/month on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan for 24 months (full retail price: $820)

$100 down and $29/month on JUMP! On Demand 18-month lease.

The LG V30+ will also be available come November 17 in limited quantities, so you best be prepared to spend your money on the same day, or risk missing your chance to buy one. Customers will be able to pick one up for:

$130 down and $30/month over 24 months on T-Mobile’s Equipment Installment Plan (full retail price: $850)

We’re taking the opportunity to remind you that the LG V30+ is the version with more storage, 128GB instead of 64GB. Other than that, you’ll get the same 6-inch OLED bezel-less display, Snapdragon 835, 16MP/13MP dual-cameras of the LG V30.

In related news, Samsung today announced the Galaxy S8 Active is also going to be available at Sprint later this month. Both carriers will offer the device in Meteor Gray.