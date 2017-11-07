Sprint to also offer Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung on Tuesday confirmed that Sprint will join T-Mobile and AT&T in offering its Galaxy S8 Active. Leaving Verizon as the sole major carrier to not sell the rugged device, it’s the first time multiple wireless providers have sold a member of the Galaxy S Active line.

The Galaxy S8 Active is, for all practical purposes, everything that the standard Galaxy S8 plus a little more. (Read our review of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active). Unlike the standard bearer, the Active model is able to withstand drops from up to five feet. Moreover, its mil-spec 810G and IP68 ratings ensures it can handle water, dust, dirt, and other elements.

Whereas the S8 Active doesn’t feature the curved edge-to-edge screen, it does come with a much larger battery. Indeed, the 4,000mAh power source gives users hours of extra life for tracking workouts and activities, listening to music, and more.

As of this time Sprint has yet to disclose the pricing and launch details for its variation of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. We will update this post with those details as they are made available.