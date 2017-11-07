Take $72 off Zhiyun Crane 2 Gimbal from TomTop with a coupon code! (Promoted Deals)

TomTop has been shelling out coupon codes for a number of products lately – and today is no different, with a high-end Zhiyun Crane gimbal on special – almost $75 off their retail price. Regularly $749, with the coupon code below it can be yours for $677. While this isn’t a gimbal that will easily work with most smartphones, it’ll work with a wide range of DSLRs to make your shots more smooth, stable and professional.

Zhiyun Crane 2

Features

Brand: Zhiyun
Model: Crane 2
Max Load: 3200g
Compatible Cameras: Canon EOS, Nikon D, Panasonic LUMIX, Sony ILCE.
Tilt Angle Range: Min: -130°; Max: +185°
Roll/Pan Angle Range: 360° (Unlimited Rot.)
Battery: 2000mAh
Battery Runtime: Up to 18h

Package List:
Gimbal Stabilizer | Tripod | Battery Charger | 3 x 2000mAh Li-ion Battery | Micro/Micro USB Cable | Micro/Mini USB Cable | Camera Control/Charging Cable for Sony | Camera Control Cable for Panasonic | Micro USB Cable | Carrying Case w/Shoulder Strap | User Manual

Coupon Code: CYJZC1 ($72 off, $677 final price)

Buy the Zhiyun Crane 2

Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff. AndroidGuys does not endorse the products listed here.

Guest Blogger
Posts published under this byline have paid for sponsored placement on this website. AndroidGuys does not claim any responsibility for it beyond the pre-approved links and content.

