Take $72 off Zhiyun Crane 2 Gimbal from TomTop with a coupon code! (Promoted Deals)

TomTop has been shelling out coupon codes for a number of products lately – and today is no different, with a high-end Zhiyun Crane gimbal on special – almost $75 off their retail price. Regularly $749, with the coupon code below it can be yours for $677. While this isn’t a gimbal that will easily work with most smartphones, it’ll work with a wide range of DSLRs to make your shots more smooth, stable and professional.
Zhiyun Crane 2
Features
Brand: Zhiyun
Model: Crane 2
Max Load: 3200g
Compatible Cameras: Canon EOS, Nikon D, Panasonic LUMIX, Sony ILCE.
Tilt Angle Range: Min: -130°; Max: +185°
Roll/Pan Angle Range: 360° (Unlimited Rot.)
Battery: 2000mAh
Battery Runtime: Up to 18h
Package List:
Gimbal Stabilizer | Tripod | Battery Charger | 3 x 2000mAh Li-ion Battery | Micro/Micro USB Cable | Micro/Mini USB Cable | Camera Control/Charging Cable for Sony | Camera Control Cable for Panasonic | Micro USB Cable | Carrying Case w/Shoulder Strap | User Manual
Coupon Code: CYJZC1 ($72 off, $677 final price)
Editor Note: This article is a paid or sponsored publication. AndroidGuys has vetted the links at the time of publication; however, the articles should not be considered a blanket endorsement for the products or services highlighted herein. In some instances AndroidGuys may receive a small percentage of revenue derived from purchases through affiliate links. Money generated here is used to help pay for the site and/or staff. AndroidGuys does not endorse the products listed here.