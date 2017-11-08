Best Buy’s Black Friday Deals include discounts on Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG G6 and Moto Z2 Play

Black Friday is approaching fast and Best Buy’s catalog of discounts for the shopping holiday is already available for your pleasure.

At brick and mortar Best Buy locations, Black Friday begins on Thanksgiving day – Thursday, November 23 at 5 pm. But if you prefer to shop online you can do so all day that day. On Friday, doors open at 8 am. The deals will be available from November 23 to November 25.

Below you’ll find some of the best deals offered by Best Buy on smartphones, smartwatches and smart speakers, but you can check out the full 50-page catalog which includes discounts on other products such as laptops, audio gear, memory cards or drones by following this link:

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S8 – save $300 with Verizon/Sprint activation

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus – save $300 with Verizon/Sprint activation

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – save $300 with Verizon/Sprint activation

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 – starting at $574.99 (save $150)

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus – $679.99 (save $150)

Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – $799.99 (save $150)

Moto Z2 Play – $7.99/month with Verizon activation (save $216)

LG G6 – $4.99/month with Sprint activation (save $360)

Unlocked Motorola Moto G5 Plus – $224.99 (save $75)

Unlocked Huawei Mate 9 – $399.99 (save $100)

Unlocked Huawei Honor 6X – $149.99 (save $50)

Unlocked Sony Xperia XZ Premium – $599.99 (save $100)

Unlocked Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra – $299.99 (save $100)

Smartwatches

Samsung Gear S3 Classic – $279.99 (save $70)

Samsung Gear S3 Tumi Special – $379.99 (save $70)

Samsung Gear Sport – $249.99 (save $50)

Fitbit Ionic – $299.95 (free $50 Best Buy gift card)

Fitbit Alta HR – $99.95 (save $50)

Fitbit Charge 2 – $99.95 (save $50)

Garmin Vivoactive 3 – $249.99 (save $50)

Garmin Fenix 3 HR – $299.99 (save $250)

Fossil second-gen smartwatch models – 50% off

Huawei smartwatches – save up to $150 off

Smart speakers

Google Home mini – $30 (save $20 + $10 Best Buy Gift Card)

Google Home – $80 (save $50)

2nd gen Amazon Echo – $80 (save $20)

Amazon Echo Show – $180 (save $50)

Amazon Echo Dot – $30 (save $20)

Google Chromecast – $20 (save $15)

Google Chromecast Ultra – $54 (save $16)