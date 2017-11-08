Pixel 2 owners are now receiving free Google Home Mini discount codes

Back at the Pixel 2 event, the new smartphones weren’t all that were shown off as we got new accessories and more. One of these new products was the Google Home Mini, which is Google’s response to the budget-friendly Amazon Echo Dot.

The best part, at least for those who bought the Pixel 2, was that Google announced it would be giving away a free Google Home Mini to everyone who bought either the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL. The weird thing here is that instead of just throwing a code in the box, Google decided that it would send codes to users a few weeks after the devices arrived.

Now, those discount codes are arriving in email inboxes everywhere, making it possible for you to get your free Google Home Mini. It’s important to remember that there’s a chance that the email from Google landed in your Spam folder, so you’ll want to check that if you haven’t received anything yet.

From there, you will be directed to the Google Store where you can redeem the discount code on any of the three color options. You can pay for extra shipping, if you choose, but if you don’t mind waiting a bit, the Google Home Mini will be absolutely free.

So if you’ve already purchased the Google Home Mini, be sure to check your emails and get your freebie for buying Google’s 2017 flagship. Be sure to let us know which color you chose.