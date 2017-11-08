Instagram expands your Story with photos and videos over 24 hours old

Facebook-owned Instagram is on a roll, pun intended, with its improvements to Stories, one of the company’s most popular app features. Just a few days ago, Instagram added a Live Friend to its Stories, letting users select one friend who would be live at the same time with which to share their time. Now, though, Instagram is back to expand your Story with photos and videos over 24 hours old.

This new feature will let you share pictures and videos from your camera roll even if they’re over a day old, with a context sticker that lets you add details about when the photo or video was captured. You can resize the context sticker, reshape it, or eliminate it if you don’t want viewers to know the content is older than your most recent shared moments.

Just this year alone, Instagram has opened up its app to include 10-photo simultaneous posting, Snapchat-like disappearing photos and videos in Direct Messages, Snapchat Scissors-like Selfie Stickers, four-city Geostickers, sticker pinning for videos for Stories and Direct Messages, photo and video replies, Direct Messages sharing for Stories, and Live Face Filters, among others.

You can find the new your Story expansion by heading over to Google Play (Instagram link here) and updating the official Android Instagram app to Android version 18 or to the App Store on iOS to update Instagram to version 22. We’d love to hear what you think of the new changes as well as Instagram’s feature releases this year.