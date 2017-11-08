Huawei could announce its own “Made for Huawei” accessories for the Mate 10

Chinese Android OEM Huawei announced the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro just a few weeks ago, but sources say that the pomp and circumstance for the two new smartphones is not over yet.

Huawei has been flexible in adopting trends in order to stay atop the smartphone world (it’s currently the third-largest global smartphone manufacturer), with the company using Samsung’s Super AMOLED panels long before Apple considered them for the iPhone X and, like Samsung, aiming for the foldable phone next. Now, the OEM is planning to push ahead with its own accessories for its Mate 10 lineup.

According to GizChina, Huawei could announce a “Made for Huawei” accessories program for its Mate 10 lineup to pattern what Google has done with its “Made for Google” accessories program with the Pixel 2 series. On the list of first accessories is a rumored USB Type-C-to-HDMI adapter to connect the Mate 10 or Mate 10 Pro and a desktop.

Of course, while the source does credit Google with a tailor-made accessories program, Android giant Samsung has been making accessories for its Galaxy smartphones for years (cases, battery packs, wireless charging pads, wireless charging stands, headphones, earbuds, etc.) and Huawei’s rumored adapter sounds similar in theory to what Samsung has done with the release of its DeX Station for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8.

Huawei could always choose to name the accessories program “Made for Huawei” or “Made for Mate” (“Mate” being the smartphone series) and partner with third-party manufacturers to design cases and accessories specifically for the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. A tailor-made accessories program could benefit Huawei in the long run, as its smartphones would have accessories available for smartphone buyers.

Little else is known about the “Made for Huawei” accessories program at this point, but with the Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro being new kids on the smartphone block, we have no doubt that more information will pop up soon. It always does.