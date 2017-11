T-Mobile on Wednesday confirmed that is the exclusive cellular backup provider for the Nest Secure. Starting from November 10, customers can purchase a T-Mobile Nest security pack which includes the alarm system, camera, sensors, key fobs, and more.

The Nest Secure alarm system is tough on bad guys and easy on you. Arm and disarm however you like. No passcode required. Forget to arm? Get Remind Me alerts straight to your T-Mobile