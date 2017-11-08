Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in Deepsea Blue coming to the US on November 17

Until now, customers in the US looking to purchase a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 had only two color options to choose from: the standard Midnight Black and the Orchid Gray version. But that won’t be the case anymore, as Samsung just announced it’s bringing the sleek Deepsea Blue version stateside.

We don’t know about you, but here at Android Guys we love blue phones, so we’re thrilled Samsung will be selling this version – which was previously available only in select markets – in the US.

Interested parties will be able to purchase the new Galaxy Note 8 variant from Best Buy (on Sprint, AT&T or Verizon) or Samsung itself starting November 16. Samsung will sell an unlocked version of the Deepsea Blue phone, compatible with all carriers in the country. Pricing will remain the same as with the Midnight Black and Orchid Gray models.

In related news, Samsung also unveiled a more exotic color variant for the Galaxy S8 which so far is available exclusively for customers in South Korea. Samsung fans in the country will be able to pick up the flagship in a gorgeous Burgundy Red hue. Unfortunately, it’s highly unlikely that this stunning version will make it into the United States, but we can hope, can’t we?