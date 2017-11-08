Ubiquiti Labs’ new AmpliFi Teleport allows you to access your home network from anywhere

Respected provider of high-end wireless networking products, Ubiquiti Labs just unveiled a new home consumer product. Baptized “AmpliFi Teleport”, it makes your home network and its Internet connection available wherever you go.

The AmpliFi Teleport Kit consists of two parts – the AmpliFi HD Router which plugs into the wall for power and creates an encrypted connection of your home network using any Wi-Fi hotspot or Ethernet connection, and the AmpliFi Teleport which is a portable plug-in hardware adagio, with both an Ethernet port and Wi-Fi, which makes the connection available when you’re far away from home.

The advantage of using the AmpliFi Teleport Kit? For example, whenever you’re traveling – to a foreign country or just visiting your parents in a different state – you’ll be able to access your media services (Netflix, Hulu, etc) without getting the dreaded “sorry, this is not available in your area” message. The product also supplies access to smart home devices connected to your home network, including those that don’t offer remote access.

With the aim of getting their new product into consumers’ hands faster, Ubiquiti Labs has taken to Kickstarter to seek funding for the new device. For a limited time (from November 6 to November 23), customers will be able to grab a AmpliFi Teleport Kit (AmpliFi Router + Teleport) for only $199. Only 200 units are available at this price. The estimated delivery date is set for December 2017.