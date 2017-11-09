Get 100GB of lifetime cloud storage from Zoolz for $49.99

Cloud storage is a wave of the future that some accept inevitably and some despise. We understand that most smartphone users want local, on-device storage that doesn’t mandate logging in to an account to access.

With the rise of 128GB and 256GB configurations, it’s easy to think the era of limited storage is past – until you realize that your 32GB storage smartphone is filled to the brim and you get that “you don’t have enough storage” popup message. It’s happened to all of us at one point or another.

Today’s Deal of the Day lets you get 100GB of lifetime cloud storage from cloud storage company Zoolz. There are some benefits to this offer: First, this Zoolz cloud storage offer is for a lifetime subscription. Unlike Google Drive or Amazon Cloud Drive, you need not worry about paying for cloud storage on a monthly basis. Many smartphone users would do well to live with 100GB and wouldn’t need above that for the next 20 years.

Next, Zoolz cloud storage is compatible with all major platforms: Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows. This cloud storage would work for the PC as well as it works for the tablet and smartphone. You can watch HD, 3D, 2K, and 4K video content by way of this cloud storage service as well. Don’t forget the NASA, Netflix, and Federal Government-adopted, military-grade encryption that protects your data even as you sync your numerous social media accounts to it.

Zoolz lifetime cloud storage normally sees a retail price of $480, but we’re offering it to our readers for $49.99, 87% off the original retail price. While you have a lifetime to enjoy 100GB of Zoolz cloud storage, you don’t have a lifetime to purchase it under this smokin’ hot deal.