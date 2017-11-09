How to hide photos on Instagram (without deleting them)

There are many reasons why you might want to delete a photo from Instagram. Maybe you don’t want to be reminded of that awesome holiday you took with your ex, or you’ve come to realize that pic you were so very proud at 2 am in the morning actually looks pretty horrible.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean you want to delete them forever. Maybe you want to keep them around for later laughs or in case nostalgia hits. Fortunately, you can do that quite easily, as Instagram gives you the option to archive unwanted images rather than permanently delete them from your feed.

To do so, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the Instagram app on your Android phone

2. Bring up the photo in question

3. Above the photo, tap on the three dots (settings)



4. Select the “Archive” option at the top of the list to achieve the image. This means the picture is visible to you, but no one else. Original likes and comments will remain attached to the post.

If in a few weeks you change your mind, you can easily re-add the photo in question to your feed.

2. Tap on the Clock icon which will open up Archived Images



3. Tap on the photo you want to restore to your feed



4. Tap on the three dots above it

5. Select “Show on Profile” to have it show up on your profile again