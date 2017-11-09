Pokémon Go developer, Niantic announces it’s working on a new Harry Potter AR game

Since its debut in 2016, Pokémon Go has become one the most successful mobile games of all times. But what what can we expect next from its developer? We’re glad you asked because, Niantic just announced it is working on a follow-up title. No, it’s not a Pokémon Go sequel, but something quite different.

The developer has partnered up with Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment and the development team at WB Games San Francisco to create a new AR game which takes inspiration from J.K Rowling’s magical Harry Potter universe.

The game will be titled Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and according to the official announcement post will allow users to explore their real-world neighborhoods and cities to discover and fight legendary beasts, learn spells and team up with other players against the forces of evil.

Obviously, we can expect a lot of elements found in Pokémon Go to make the transition into the upcoming Harry Potter title, but Niantic assures us that the new game will also bring new technology and gameplay mechanics.

Warner Bros. and Niantic have also launched the official Harry Potter: Wizards Unite website, where fans can register with their personal email in order to be kept up to date with the latest news regarding the upcoming game.