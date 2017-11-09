Samsung Galaxy S9 probably won’t have in-display fingerprint sensor

The move to all-display screens and reduced bezels has presented a new challenge to manufacturers where the fingerprint sensor is now placed with the loss of the home button.

Many smartphones had the fingerprint sensor built directly into the home button but the move to eliminate bezels meant the home button had to make way. Some opted for the sensor to be placed on the rear of the device, while others like Apple got rid of the sensor completely. While part down to a move towards facial recognition as a replacement for fingerprint security, much of the decision was forced due to the lack of available technology to embed a sensor under the display.

It was expected that the technology would make an appearance in the Note 8 but was reportedly not ready. Expectations then shifted to see it included in the Galaxy S9 but a new report suggests that Samsung may have bailed on the idea altogether.

Reported by The Investor, Samsung is said to have to come to the decision not to include fingerprint sensors in the display of the Galaxy S9. Instead, a fingerprint sensor is likely to remain in situ on the rear of the device as current models.

The report comes as apparently, Samsung have no finalized the hardware and design of the Galaxy S9 and the decision has once again been forced by the lack of technology and space in the device to house the necessary sensors.

It could be that while a sensor under the display would be a great improvement over the current placement, it’s not exactly a game changer and perhaps Samsung was wasting too much resource into something that Apple just decided to get rid of entirely.

While disappointing if true, as the fingerprint sensor placement on the Note 8 and Galaxy S8 sucks, it certainly won’t deter people from flocking in their masses to purchase the Galaxy S9.