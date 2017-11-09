Samsung launching a Galaxy S8 in Burgundy Red

Gone are the days when smartphones were just sold in either black or white – manufacturers are offering devices in more diverse colors to attract a wider audience. Google had the Really Blue Pixel last year that really turned eyes.

Samsung has now announced that it is releasing a new color for the Galaxy S8 called Burgundy Red and it looks absolutely incredible.

The back, frame, and buttons of the Burgundy Red Galaxy S8 feature a very bright red color and stands out. It’s something that is sure to turn heads and would appeal to those looking for something more vibrant than the usual offerings.

Unfortunately, it seems Samsung is only releasing the new color in South Korea. The company hasn’t indicated it will launch in other markets but we can’t completely rule it out, especially with the Deep Sea Blue Note 8 appearing in the US.

Here’s hoping the device makes it over to the western world, but it would have been nice to see the device at launch.