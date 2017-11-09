Target partners up with FreedomPop to offer low-priced mobile devices and services in stores

Today FreedomPop, the Los Angeles-based mobile virtual network operator whose mobile plans offer free, texts, calls, and data, has announced a partnership with retail giant Target.

Starting this week, more than 1,100 Target stores will begin selling FreedomPop SIM cards for as low as $4.99, as well as low-cost Android handsets starting at only $59 with free mobile service from the MVNO. This is very good news for people who were looking to ditch their massive mobile bills and make a switch to something way more affordable.

The two companies strategically announced their partnership ahead of the holiday season when many customers are looking for more affordable mobile phone services. Speaking of which, with many people hoping to get an iPhone this Christmas, FreedomPop is drawing our attention to its compelling iPhone plans which start at $0.99 a month (includes 500MB of LTE data, 500 voice minutes and 500 text messages).

Users can also sign up for FreedomPop’s latest $5/month plan which offers 1GB of data, unlimited talk, and text.

With more than 15% of wireless sales happening via Wal-Mart (which also sells FreedomPop devices and services), Target hopes the FreedomPop partnership will help it get in on the action.

Founded back in 2012, FreedomPop has expanded beyond the US, to offer its services across the pond in countries like the UK and Spain.