Want to try out the OnePlus 5T ahead of everyone else? Join The Lab initiative

Earlier this year, OnePlus gave 10 lucky fans the chance to test out the OnePlus 5‘s camera and share their feedback, before the device was officially launched on the market, through a program called The Lab.

Well, we’re happy to report the OnePlus 5T will also be getting the “Lab” treatment. This time, OnePlus is not only inviting photography lovers to join the initiative but all smartphone enthusiasts!

So if you love reviewing gadgets, you have a pretty good chance of being picked as an early tester. OnePlus says it will choose 10 of the “savviest Never Settlers”, so your knowledge/skill will be tested.

Case in point, the Sign-up form requires you submit a short (300-word) review of the most impressive phone you’ve ever used, as well as a selection of the best smartphone photographs you’ve ever taken.

If you think you have what it takes you can go ahead and register your interest by following this link. You have one week to submit your application form, and the final selection will be made by 10:00 PM (EDT) on November 15.

The OnePlus 5T is expected to be the first OnePlus phone to come with a new bezel-less design and the modern 18:9 aspect ratio. Tune in on November 16 to learn all the details about the new flagship.