South Park: Phone Destroyer hits the Google Play Store

Announced by Ubisoft back in June, South Park: Phone Destroyer is now available for download from the Google Play Store.

Created in collaboration with RedLynx, the game is practically a digital card game in the vein of Hearthstone, but the story is placed in the South Park universe. Phone Destroyer offers real-time PvP battles, but also a single player story, which has been co-developed with South Park Digital Studios.

Obviously, the game stars your favorite characters – Cartman, Kenny, Kyle and Stan, I’m looking at you. But this being South Park, be prepared to hear some offensive language here and there, so this is not really a game suitable for kids.

The game is virtually free to download and play, but it’s sprinkled with optional in-app purchases ranging from $2.99 to $69.99. Nevertheless, this aspect won’t hamper a player’s ability to fully experience what the game has to offer. According to Ubisoft:

“The game is free to play. Everything can be earned in the game without paying, but you can choose to spend real-world money if you wish. The game is designed so that nothing is ever locked behind a paywall. Everything in the game is available to all players as they progress, whether they choose to spend real-world money or not.”

Download South Park: Phone Destroyer from the Google Play Store.