Turn your Android phone into a Polaroid camera with Prynt Pocket

Nostalgic about the good old days when your Polaroid camera used to print your pictures on the go? The you might want to check out this add-on unit from Prynt that can add Polaroid camera functionality to your Android smartphone.

The module is called the Prynt Pocket and so far is compatible with select high-end smartphones including the Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy S8, and Galaxy Note 8 or Nexus 6P. You can check your phone’s compatibility by following this link.

The add-on uses sticker paper and can print around 20 photos per charge. It should be noted that because the Prynt Pocket uses ZINK ink-free thermal printing technology, you’ll be required to use the company’s proprietary printing paper.

To get started all you need to do plug your phone, take a photo and print it. Prynt also incorporates a surprise – it makes use of augmented reality in the accompanying app to create a short video from which a still image will be generated and printed. So, when the printed photo is viewed through the app by hoovering the phone on top of it, it will come alive. It’s certainly a pretty fun little trick to try out with friends!

For those interested, the Prynt Pocket already surpassed its funding goal on Kickstarter, but you can still make a pledge. For $119 you’ll get one Prynt Pocket for Android + 10 sheets of ZINK Sticker Paper. The estimated shipping date is set for April 2018.