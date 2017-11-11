Save on DodoCool products on Amazon from now until 11/15 (Promoted Deals)

For four days only, grab a couple of often-useful accessories for both your smartphone and computer from DodoCool: a WiFi dongle, Qi-compatible wireless charger, and a 6-port Quick Charge 3.0 USB hub. None of these is a game-changing accessory, but all of them come with steep discounts – more than 50%! – and one can never have too many USB hubs.

DodoCool Wireless Dongle

Key Features: 

  • 802.11ac wireless standard
  • Small form factor
  • Dual-Band 2.4/5GHz

Promo Code: EAVZXCGL 

Final Price: $5.99

Buy on Amazon

 

DodoCool Qi Wireless Charging Pad

 

Key Features:

  • Qi Standard compatible
  • Supports 10w output for fast-charge devices
  • Anti-slip ring for stability

Promo Code: DINWESC2

Final Price: $6.99

Buy on Amazon

DodoCool 6 Port USB Hub

Key Features:

  • 1 x Quick Charge 3.0 USB port
  • 5 x Standard USB-A ports
  • Compact design

Promo Code: LZW5C2PH

Final Price: $11.99

Buy on Amazon

