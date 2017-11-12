Pixel 2 XL display of focus again with unresponsive edges

The Pixel 2 XL has been of much focus recently with a variety of screen problems that have done the rounds on the internet recently. Following reports of the screen flashing when some owners unlock their Pixel 2 XL, some users are now having issues with unresponsive patches around the edges of the screen.

The good news is that Google has acknowledged the issue and have said it will be sorted by an OTA patch. That’s good since it means that it’s not a hardware problem and can be solved by a software patch.

The issue first arose on the Pixel User Community forum where a user noticed that while sliding his finger along the screen’s edges worked fine, his taps along the edges were not always registered and there were patches of unresponsive areas.

It doesn’t seem to be a wide-spread issue and only seems to impact a handful of users, which is odd if it is a software bug. However, some users who have not previously noticed the issue have seen the problem manifest itself when the test is repeated in the video above, so perhaps it is a software issue that seems to be more prevalent to some users.

