Charge your Samsung Galaxy S8/Note 8 wirelessly with the NOCABLE portable power bank

Portable power banks are great accessories to have around if you want to make sure your smartphone does not run out of juice when you need it the most. But in most cases, using a power bank entails you will have to carry around extra cables.

But what if you could eliminate the cable part somehow? Now you can (sort of) do that with the aptly named NOCABLE portable wireless station. This high-capacity portable charger has all the features you’d normally find in a portable battery pack, but it also brings support for Qi wireless charging.

The NOCABLE power bank – which can add an extra 8,000 mAh of juice – is compatible with Qi-enabled smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S8 / Note 8, Galaxy S7 or Galaxy S6, as well as the iPhone X and iPhone 8.

However, even if you’ll get wireless charging for that one Qi-enabled smartphone you own, the NOCABLE battery pack won’t completely eliminate cables. You see the power bank comes equipped with two USB ports (that charge faster) which means you can charge three devices at the same time if you don’t mind the extra cables.

Once the power bank runs out of juice you’ll need to connect it to a power outlet (via a cable) to recharge. The good news, however, is that it can still charge your devices while charging itself.

The NOCABLE also features a tiny LCD display located on the top right which shows the battery’s status, so you can have a clear understanding of the charging time you have left.

For those interested in getting themselves a NOCABLE, you can head on Indiegogo and make a pledge. The project has been fully funded and Early Birds are still available. For just $34 you can get this portable wireless station with an estimated delivery date set for January 2018.